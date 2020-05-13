UBS Group AG Has $51.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $51,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $833,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

