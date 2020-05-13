Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is TLW Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.7% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

AMZN stock opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,176.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,942.48. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

