UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.27% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $52,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

ADM opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

