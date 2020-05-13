UBS Group AG Sells 84,878 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,878 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $69,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average of $174.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

