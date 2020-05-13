Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 398,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 65,969 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 185,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Aegis reduced their target price on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

