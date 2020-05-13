Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

