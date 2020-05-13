UBS Group AG Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,792 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.90% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $73,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

VGSH opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

