Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,301 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 51,120 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 112,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $182.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,409.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

