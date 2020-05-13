Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $33,000 Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after buying an additional 99,553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,037,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. Ares Management Corp has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $263,195.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $450,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,658 shares of company stock worth $36,096,726 in the last ninety days. 151.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

