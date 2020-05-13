Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 621,300 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 479,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 963,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $590.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

