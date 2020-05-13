Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of J M Smucker worth $30,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in J M Smucker by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in J M Smucker by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in J M Smucker by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in J M Smucker by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.16. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.03.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

