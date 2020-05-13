Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,377 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Newell Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,276,000 after acquiring an additional 66,132 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Newell Brands by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Newell Brands by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,630 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In related news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn purchased 238,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,155,296.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,017,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,452,724.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

