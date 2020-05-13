SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 238.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of InterDigital Wireless worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after buying an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,541,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 291,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 57,813 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDCC opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.01%. InterDigital Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

