BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,918,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.04% of WEX worth $409,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in WEX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WEX by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,587,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in WEX by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,122,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $131.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average is $178.82. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.38.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

