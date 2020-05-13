BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.47% of Helen of Troy worth $415,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HELE. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.66. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $198.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

