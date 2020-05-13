BlackRock Inc. Has $422.31 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,569,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 212,173 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.75% of Curtiss-Wright worth $422,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $23,156,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $84,189,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 580,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of CW stock opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average is $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

