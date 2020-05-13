BlackRock Inc. Sells 142,057 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.50% of El Paso Electric worth $429,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,133,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of El Paso Electric stock opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. El Paso Electric has a 1 year low of $57.07 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.39.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $158.56 million for the quarter.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

