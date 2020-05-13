Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.22% of Halliburton worth $433,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 14,029.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.52. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

