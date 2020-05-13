BlackRock Inc. Acquires 792,092 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 792,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.92% of LKQ worth $436,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in LKQ by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in LKQ by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,727,000 after acquiring an additional 620,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in LKQ by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

