BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,196,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.32% of Qualys worth $452,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 130,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,288 shares of company stock valued at $19,834,006. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

