Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,104,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,486 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.44% of Oshkosh worth $457,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Sunday, April 19th. CSFB cut their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

