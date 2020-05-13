BlackRock Inc. Sells 194,264 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 194,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.47% of Lear worth $458,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Lear by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. TheStreet lowered Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.59.

LEA opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

