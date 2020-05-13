American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,780,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,119 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $458,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 583,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,607.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

