Main Street Research LLC Sells 445 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,443,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.14 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.60 and its 200-day moving average is $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.