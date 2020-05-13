State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 48,929 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

