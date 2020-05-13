Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 554 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 77,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

