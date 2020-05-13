First Business Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

