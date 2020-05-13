State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,900 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 218.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 72.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Textron by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Textron by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 44.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

