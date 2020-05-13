State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.42 Million Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 283.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock opened at $157.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.12 and its 200-day moving average is $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.66. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.