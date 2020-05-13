SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $225,572,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,201,000 after acquiring an additional 967,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after acquiring an additional 742,777 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after acquiring an additional 512,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 480.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 563,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after acquiring an additional 466,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

