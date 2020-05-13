Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 56.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $504,951.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,442.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.65. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

