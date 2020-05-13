SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,244 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in SEA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SEA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. Sea Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SE. CLSA upped their price target on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEA from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.61.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

