Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 65.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 879.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Insiders acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOS opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

