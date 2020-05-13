MGIC Investment’s (MTG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $9.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,494,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,710,000 after purchasing an additional 564,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,465,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,955,000 after buying an additional 376,588 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,476,000 after buying an additional 1,620,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,293,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,344,000 after buying an additional 482,075 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,030,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,624,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

