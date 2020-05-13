Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,797 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Northfield Bancorp worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

NFBK stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $559.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 9,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 372,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,745. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 2,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,350 shares of company stock valued at $288,540. 7.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

