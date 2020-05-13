CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

