Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,501 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 275.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 0.56. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSUR. Stephens began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

