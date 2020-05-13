Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $299,000 Stake in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Northfield Bancorp worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFBK shares. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Gil Chapman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,243 shares in the company, valued at $708,928.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. Insiders have purchased 26,350 shares of company stock valued at $288,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.