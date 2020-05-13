Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 382 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $23,817,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,280 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $4,547,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $4,595,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $3,314,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $171.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.93.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

