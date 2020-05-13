Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,310 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.93.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,142 shares of company stock worth $1,663,629. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $169.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

