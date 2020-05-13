Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $2,224,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,716 shares of company stock worth $22,613,079 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight stock opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

