Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDNT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RadNet news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen purchased 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. RadNet Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

