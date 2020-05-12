International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 102,700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.41 per share, with a total value of $12,776,907.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,399,754 shares of company stock valued at $155,136,959 and sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $132.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.