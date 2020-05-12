State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,951,000 after purchasing an additional 595,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,654,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,980,000 after acquiring an additional 412,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,675,000 after acquiring an additional 109,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.