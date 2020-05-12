Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 53,795 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Old Republic International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.83 and a beta of 0.87. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,488,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,450 shares of company stock valued at $435,163 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

