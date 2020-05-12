Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Shares in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,075,000 after buying an additional 65,175 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in W W Grainger by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,975,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $3,530,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in W W Grainger by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $286.59 on Tuesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.55 and a 200 day moving average of $301.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

