11,769 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,430,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.86.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,863 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $505.05 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $517.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

