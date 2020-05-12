BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $126,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,325 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.57.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.