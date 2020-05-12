Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,450 shares of company stock worth $435,163. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

