Cadence Capital Management LLC Invests $165,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

